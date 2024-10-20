GOB Chemistry
The graph below illustrates the temperature of a liquid versus the heating time. How long does it take to reach a temperature of 70°C?
The figure below shows the temperature of a liquid measured by a Celsius thermometer. What is the temperature of the liquid? Provide the answer with the correct number of significant figures.
Determine the length of the rod using the metric ruler provided in the figure. How many significant figures are there in the measurement? What is the estimated digit?