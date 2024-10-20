GOB Chemistry
Underline the non-significant zeros in each of the following measurements. If all zeros are significant, write none.
A. 108 600 L
B. 4.08×104 kg
C. 20.00 g
D. 351.06 K
E. 0.000 040 m
Determine if the following statement has an exact or inexact number: The nurse injected 1 ampoule of a certain solution.
Select the exact numbers from the following:
(a) the mass of a black ballpen
(b) the average height of buildings around the park
(c) the number of liters in a cubic feet of water
(d) the number of employee in an office
(e) the mass of a soda can
Express each number in three significant figures
a. 0.00038475
b. 2.9983345
c. 1.78239x105
d. 89,289.35
The number with the most significant figures is _____.