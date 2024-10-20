An evaporating dish with a mass of 42.6 g was used to hold a 20 mL FeSO4 solution. The mass of the evaporating dish with the solution is 68.5 g. The solution was heated to remove all the water, and the final mass of the evaporating dish and the dry FeSO4 was 48.5 g. Calculate the mass percent of the original FeSO4 solution.
The solubility of KHSO4 at 25°C and 60°C are given in the table below. A solution was made by dissolving 105. g of KHSO4 in 150 g of H2O at 60°C. If this solution was cooled to 25°C, determine the mass of solid KHSO4 that precipitated out after cooling.
Refer to the information given in the table below. A solution was prepared by dissolving 350. g of LiClO4 in 400. g of H2O at 60°C. If the solution was cooled to 30°C then agitated, calculate the mass of LiClO4 left in the solution.