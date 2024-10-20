GOB Chemistry
One of the uses of vinegar is being an ingredient for insect repellant. An insect repellant was made using 385 g of vinegar. If the specific gravity of vinegar is 1.01, determine the volume (in mL) of vinegar used.
Engine oil, used to reduce friction and minimize wear between components of an engine, has a specific gravity of 0.870. Determine the mass (in g) of 675 mL of engine oil.
The specific gravities of methanol and pentane are 0.7917 and 0.6262, respectively. If identical hydrometers are placed in both liquids, determine in which liquid it will float higher. Explain.