Classify the following change as sublimation, deposition, freezing, or melting: Cirrus clouds are high clouds and only form around 5-9 kilometers above ground.
A naphthalene ball was inside a closet one day but was no longer there after a year, leaving behind a recognizable odor. Identify whether melting, freezing, sublimation, or deposition has occurred.
Nitrogen fills the whole car tire volume. Is nitrogen here a gas, a liquid, or a solid?
Identify whether the matter described is a gas, a liquid, or a solid: A definite volume of medication is stored in a vial, taking the small container's shape but not the entire volume.