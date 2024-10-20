True or False: A 50.0 mL sample of a 0.149 M CsOH solution will be neutralized by an equal volume of a 0.149 M HI solution.
Determine how many milliliters of a 0.220 M KOH solution should be added to neutralize a 75.0 mL sample of 0.257 M HBr.
Strontium hydroxide solution reacts with perchloric acid in a neutralization reaction. A 25.0 mL sample of an HClO4 solution was neutralized by 29.0 mL of a 0.105 M Sr(OH)2 solution. Find the concentration (mol/L) of the perchloric acid solution.
Sr(OH)2(aq) + 2 HClO4(aq) → 2 H2O(l) + Sr(ClO4)2(aq)
Shown below is a balanced neutralization reaction between barium hydroxide (Ba(OH)2) and nitric acid (HNO3). Neutralization of 10.0 mL HNO3 solution required 13.2 mL of a 0.150 M Ba(OH)2 solution. Solve for the molarity of the nitric acid solution.
Ba(OH)2(aq) + 2 HNO3(aq) → Ba(NO3)2(aq) + 2 H2O(l)
Solve for the amount (in grams) of magnesium hydroxide (Mg(OH)2) necessary to neutralize 30. mL of gastric acid (pH = 2.0). Note that gastric acid is mainly hydrochloric acid (HCl).
A 25.31 mL of 0.105 M potassium hydroxide solution was completely neutralized with a 50.0 mL sample of hydrobromic acid. Calculate the concentration of hydrobromic acid used.