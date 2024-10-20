Strontium hydroxide solution reacts with perchloric acid in a neutralization reaction. A 25.0 mL sample of an HClO 4 solution was neutralized by 29.0 mL of a 0.105 M Sr(OH) 2 solution. Find the concentration (mol/L) of the perchloric acid solution.

Sr(OH) 2 (aq) + 2 HClO 4 (aq) → 2 H 2 O(l) + Sr(ClO 4 ) 2 (aq)