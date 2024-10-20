Identify the noncovalent interaction that results in proteins folding into a globe-like shape, forming a 'water-loving' exterior. Give two examples of amino acids that will have this interaction.
Below are R groups of two amino acids. (i) Identify these two amino acids and (ii) their type of interaction in tertiary protein structure.
If all serine is replaced with leucine in a protein, what would you expect from the protein's tertiary structure?
Identify which amino acid below has an R group that would form salt bridges.
In the context of protein structure, what is the impact of tertiary structure formation on the primary structure of the individual polypeptide chains involved?
What kind of interaction would occur between the side chains of arginine and aspartate?
A globular protein has a segment containing the amino acids Thr—Arg—Glu. Where would you expect to find this segment in a globular protein?