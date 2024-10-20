Draw the structure of the product and indicate the water's atoms added to the reaction in step 7 of the citric acid cycle.
In step 6 of the citric acid cycle, determine the class of enzyme involved.
Which step or steps in the citric acid cycle lead to the production of CO2?
Which reaction(s) within the Krebs cycle results in the formation of reduced nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NADH)?
Which of the following reactions in the citric acid cycle involves both condensation and oxidation?
Which of the molecules below will yield more ATP per mole upon undergoing complete oxidation through the citric acid cycle and oxidative phosphorylation?
succinyl-CoA or oxaloacetate
Which of the following citric acid cycle reactions involve hydrolysis?
i. Succinyl-CoA → Succinate
ii. Fumarate → Malate
iii. α-Ketoglutarate → Succinyl-CoA
iv. Citrate → Isocitrate