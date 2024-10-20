GOB Chemistry
Identify the number of paired and unpaired electrons in the valence d subshell of i) Cd and ii) Co.
Provide the orbital diagram for Te using its ground-state electron configuration.
Identify the element that has the following electron configuration: 1s22s22p63s1
Draw the atomic orbital diagram for sulfur.
For the orbital diagram below, write a full electron configuration. Assuming that the electron configuration describes a neutral atom, name the element.
Which of the following orbital choices exist?
1p, 2d, 3d, & 4f