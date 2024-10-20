A certain protein involved in muscle contraction, myosin, is composed of 196 amino acids. Assuming each amino acid is coded by a unique codon and there are no introns in the gene coding for myosin, how many heterocyclic bases must be present in the informational DNA strand to code for this protein?
Translate the following mRNA sequence into its amino acid sequence using three-letter and one-letter abbreviations:
CCG CCU CCC
A researcher is studying a peptide known as β-endorphin, which plays a role in pain and pleasure. What is the amino acid sequence of the β-endorphin peptide from the given mRNA sequence below?
AUG AAU CCG GGU AGA UGA
Determine the amino acid is encoded by the codon ACU.
Which of the following options correctly identifies the codons that encode the amino acid isoleucine?