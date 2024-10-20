If glycolysis of one molecule of mannose yields 2 NADH and 2 ATP molecules, how many ATP molecules (at maximum) are produced from the glycolysis of 5 molecules of mannose?
Calculate the amount of maximum ATP (in moles) produced during the conversion of 5.0 moles of pyruvate to acetyl-CoA.
Determine if the statement is true or false. Correct the statement if it is false:
96 moles of ATP are generated from the catabolism of 3 moles of fructose by glycolysis in liver cells.
Determine if the statement is true or false. Correct the statement if it is false:
The net production of ATP observed in the complete oxidation of fructose is the same as that of glucose if the glycolysis of fructose happens in muscle cells.
What is the total ATP yield associated with the conversion of pyruvate to acetyl-CoA, given that four glucose molecules have undergone glycolysis?