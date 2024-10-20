- Download the worksheet to save time writing
In a certain gene, a point mutation changes a codon in the mRNA from UUU to UUC. Despite this mutation, no change occurs in the sequence of amino acids in the resulting protein. Explain why.
Which of the following best describes the initiation step of translation?
A certain section of the DNA sequence, CAATACGACTGA, experiences mutation, in which the cytosine in the sixth base is replaced by guanine. Write the three-letter symbols for the amino acids that would go into the peptide from the mRNA that is translated from the mutated DNA.
Consider the template DNA strand: 3' TTA GCG CTA CAA GTC 5'. Using three-letter and one-letter abbreviations, provide the peptide sequence coded by this strand.
Consider the given mRNA sequence:
5' GGA | UUC | AAC | CUA 3'
Provide the amino acid sequence resulting from a mutation that alters CUA to UUA. Is the protein function affected by the mutation?
Predict the one-letter amino acid sequence that is encoded by the given mRNA sequence, which represents a tetrapeptide known to play a role in muscle contraction:
5' AUG | CCG | AUG | GAA | UAA 3'
A geneticist is studying a particular gene that codes for an enzyme consisting of 150 amino acids. How many nucleotides are present in the mRNA sequence coding for this enzyme?