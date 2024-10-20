i. Draw the structures of all products formed in the saponification reaction between the lipid below and aqueous KOH.
ii. Provide their common names.
Draw the molecular structure of testosterone propionate. Can this molecule be saponified? Why?
A sample of coconut oil weighs around 8 grams and has an average molecular weight of about 1200 g/mol. How many grams of KOH will be needed to completely saponify it?
Consider the reaction of lard with NaOH. Classify the reaction as hydrogenation, hydrolysis, or saponification, and describe the expected products.
Consider the reaction of glyceryl 2-linoleate-1,3-dioleate with H2SO4, H2O. Identify the reaction as hydrogenation, hydrolysis, or saponification, and describe the expected products.
Write the complete reaction for the acid hydrolysis of glyceryl tripalmitate.