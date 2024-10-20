Glyceryl tripalmitate is a triglyceride formed from glycerol and three palmitic acid molecules. Draw the structure of glyceryl tripalmitate.
A triacylglycerol consists of two molecules of linolenic acid and one molecule of stearic acid. Draw its structure.
Determine whether the following term correctly describes the given compound.
A triglyceride
Determine whether glyceryl tristearate, a lipid, is made up of the following components.
Provide the condensed structural formula of a triacylglycerol consisting of the following components: three lignoceric acid (C24:0) molecules and glycerol.