- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
The light gray spheres are chlorine atoms, the blue spheres are nitrogen atoms, the orange spheres are oxygen atoms, and the molecules involved are gases in the reaction represented below. Determine the type of chemical reaction.
Identify the type of reaction that occurs when copper displaces silver in Ag(NO3)2.
Identify the type of the following unbalanced equation: Zn (s) + O2 (g) → ZnO (s)
The compound potassium chlorate (KClO3) decomposes into potassium chloride (KCl) and oxygen gas (O2). Provide the balanced reaction equation.
Octane (C8H18) is added to fuels in order to improve the performance of engines. Give the balanced equation for the combustion of octane with O2 which yields CO2 and H2O.
Identify which among the chemical equations is an acid-base reaction.
Adding a small amount of manganese(IV) oxide to a concentrated hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) solution is often used as a demonstration in chemistry classes. Under these conditions, hydrogen peroxide decomposes quite notably to produce oxygen gas and steam (water vapor). Manganese (IV) oxide is a catalyst in the decomposition reaction and it is not consumed in the reaction. What is the balanced equation for the decomposition reaction of hydrogen peroxide?