What is the reason for the existence of at least 20 distinct types of tRNA?
Predict the order of the following molecules in terms of increasing size:
DNA, tRNA, rRNA, and hnRNA
Which of the following statements correctly describe the functions of rRNA, mRNA, and tRNA? (Select all that apply)
I. mRNA carries the genetic code from DNA to the ribosome for translation.
II. tRNA brings amino acids to the ribosome during protein synthesis.
III. rRNA is responsible for encoding the genetic information used in protein synthesis.
IV. mRNA binds to amino acids and assembles them into a polypeptide chain.
Which of the following statements correctly describe the function and structure of tRNA? Select all that apply.
I. tRNA carries amino acids to the ribosome during translation.
II. tRNA has an anticodon that pairs with the codon on mRNA.
III. tRNA directly synthesizes proteins by linking amino acids together.
IV. Each tRNA molecule can carry any amino acid depending on the cell's needs.
Determine the anticodon sequence on tRNA that pairs with the following mRNA codon: CAG
Determine if the following statement is TRUE or FALSE.
The type of RNA needed in protein synthesis because it contains codons and anticodons is mRNA.