Which of the following statements correctly describe the functions of rRNA, mRNA, and tRNA? (Select all that apply)

I. mRNA carries the genetic code from DNA to the ribosome for translation.

II. tRNA brings amino acids to the ribosome during protein synthesis.

III. rRNA is responsible for encoding the genetic information used in protein synthesis.

IV. mRNA binds to amino acids and assembles them into a polypeptide chain.