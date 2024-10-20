Myricyl palmitate is a long-chain fatty acid ester with 46 carbon atoms, commonly found in natural waxes. Draw the structure of myricyl palmitate, a C16:0 carboxylic acid derivative, fully saturated, and only contains straight chains.
Candelilla wax, ozokerite (earth wax), ethyl oleate, and isopropyl palmitate are all ingredients found in lipstick. Identify the types of lipids these ingredients represent.
Identify the type of palmitoleic acid (16:1), a fatty acid, by selecting an appropriate answer from the options below: