GOB Chemistry
Write the formula of the compound that is formed from Y2+ (representative element) and a chloride ion.
Consider rubidium and nitrogen, what are the symbols for the ions and formula for the ionic compound formed between the elements?
Assuming that the hypothetical elements J and Z have Lewis dot symbols of
What is the chemical formula for the compound that J and Z produced?
Which of the following symbols represents the cation in the ionic compound ReI3?
Give the ionic formula formed from the pair of ions of Rb+ and Te2−.
If gallium, atomic number 31, combines with selenium, atomic number 34, what is the most likely formula based on your knowledge of the periodic nature of the elements?