Classification of Matter quiz #1 Flashcards

How can matter be classified based on its composition, and what distinguishes elements, compounds, and mixtures?

Matter is classified as elements, compounds, or mixtures based on its composition. Elements consist of a single type of atom and cannot be separated into simpler substances. Compounds are pure substances made of two or more different elements chemically bonded and can be separated into simpler substances. Mixtures contain two or more elements and/or compounds physically mixed together and can have variable compositions; they are further categorized as homogeneous (uniform composition) or heterogeneous (non-uniform composition).