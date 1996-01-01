Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Density quiz #1 Flashcards

Density quiz #1
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/10
  • An important characteristic of urine is its specific gravity or density, which is defined as ________.
    the mass of urine per unit volume, typically expressed in grams per milliliter (g/mL) for liquids.
  • What is the formula for calculating density?
    Density is calculated as mass divided by volume.
  • Which units are commonly used for the volume of solids and liquids when determining density?
    Milliliters (mL) or centimeters cubed (cm³) are commonly used for the volume of solids and liquids.
  • How does the density of gases compare to that of solids and liquids?
    Gases are much less dense than solids and liquids.
  • What is the unit equivalence between milliliters and centimeters cubed?
    1 milliliter is equivalent to 1 centimeter cubed.
  • What units are typically used for the density of gases?
    Grams per liter (g/L) or grams per decimeter cubed (g/dm³) are used for gases.
  • Why is it important to know the phase of matter when determining density units?
    The phase of matter determines which units are appropriate for mass and volume in density calculations.
  • What is the mass unit used for density calculations across all phases of matter?
    Grams (g) are used as the mass unit for density in solids, liquids, and gases.
  • What is the unit equivalence between liters and decimeters cubed?
    1 liter is equivalent to 1 decimeter cubed.
  • What does a purple box in the lesson video indicate?
    A purple box indicates a formula or concept that should be memorized.