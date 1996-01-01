Density quiz #1 Flashcards
An important characteristic of urine is its specific gravity or density, which is defined as ________.
the mass of urine per unit volume, typically expressed in grams per milliliter (g/mL) for liquids.What is the formula for calculating density?
Density is calculated as mass divided by volume.Which units are commonly used for the volume of solids and liquids when determining density?
Milliliters (mL) or centimeters cubed (cm³) are commonly used for the volume of solids and liquids.How does the density of gases compare to that of solids and liquids?
Gases are much less dense than solids and liquids.What is the unit equivalence between milliliters and centimeters cubed?
1 milliliter is equivalent to 1 centimeter cubed.What units are typically used for the density of gases?
Grams per liter (g/L) or grams per decimeter cubed (g/dm³) are used for gases.Why is it important to know the phase of matter when determining density units?
The phase of matter determines which units are appropriate for mass and volume in density calculations.What is the mass unit used for density calculations across all phases of matter?
Grams (g) are used as the mass unit for density in solids, liquids, and gases.What is the unit equivalence between liters and decimeters cubed?
1 liter is equivalent to 1 decimeter cubed.What does a purple box in the lesson video indicate?
A purple box indicates a formula or concept that should be memorized.