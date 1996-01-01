What is Chemistry? quiz #1 Flashcards

1 student found this helpful

The main purpose of studying chemistry is to understand matter, its nature, properties, and the changes it undergoes, and to see how it connects and serves as a foundation for other scientific disciplines.

Scanning the general environment in chemistry would identify information on what aspects? Scanning the general environment in chemistry would identify information on the nature, properties, and changes of matter, as well as how chemistry connects to other scientific disciplines.

Why is chemistry considered essential to the scientific community? Chemistry is essential to the scientific community because it acts as a central science, linking together fields like biology, physics, medicine, geology, and environmental sciences.

Why is publicity beneficial for the field of chemistry? Publicity is beneficial for the field of chemistry because it raises awareness of its importance, helps people understand its role in everyday life, and highlights its connections to other scientific disciplines.

How is matter defined in the context of chemistry? Matter is defined as anything that occupies space and has both volume and mass.

Which scientific discipline is described as heavily math-based and closely connected to chemistry? Physics is described as heavily math-based and closely connected to chemistry.