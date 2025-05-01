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Absolute Value Equations definitions

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  • Absolute Value
    Represents the distance from zero, always non-negative, regardless of the sign of the number or expression.
  • Distance
    A measure of how far a value is from zero, used to interpret absolute value equations.
  • Solution Set
    A collection of values that satisfy an equation, often written inside curly brackets.
  • Expression
    A mathematical phrase inside absolute value symbols, which can include variables and constants.
  • Variable
    A symbol, often x, representing an unknown value in an equation.
  • Constant
    A fixed value, such as numbers added or subtracted in equations.
  • Equation
    A mathematical statement showing equality between two expressions, often involving absolute value.
  • Curly Brackets
    Symbols used to enclose the solution set of an equation.
  • Coefficient
    A number multiplying a variable in an expression, important when solving linear equations.
  • Linear Equation
    An equation where the highest power of the variable is one, used in solving absolute value equations.
  • Isolating
    The process of arranging an equation so the absolute value expression stands alone on one side.
  • False Statement
    An equation that cannot be satisfied, such as absolute value equaling a negative number.
  • Parentheses
    Symbols used to group expressions, especially when applying negatives in equations.
  • Distribution
    Applying a negative sign or multiplying across parentheses to simplify expressions.
  • Negative Number
    A value less than zero, which cannot be the result of an absolute value expression.