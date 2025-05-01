Absolute Value Represents the distance from zero, always non-negative, regardless of the sign of the number or expression.

Distance A measure of how far a value is from zero, used to interpret absolute value equations.

Solution Set A collection of values that satisfy an equation, often written inside curly brackets.

Expression A mathematical phrase inside absolute value symbols, which can include variables and constants.

Variable A symbol, often x, representing an unknown value in an equation.

Constant A fixed value, such as numbers added or subtracted in equations.