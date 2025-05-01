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Absolute Value Represents the distance from zero, always non-negative, regardless of the sign of the number or expression. Distance A measure of how far a value is from zero, used to interpret absolute value equations. Solution Set A collection of values that satisfy an equation, often written inside curly brackets. Expression A mathematical phrase inside absolute value symbols, which can include variables and constants. Variable A symbol, often x, representing an unknown value in an equation. Constant A fixed value, such as numbers added or subtracted in equations. Equation A mathematical statement showing equality between two expressions, often involving absolute value. Curly Brackets Symbols used to enclose the solution set of an equation. Coefficient A number multiplying a variable in an expression, important when solving linear equations. Linear Equation An equation where the highest power of the variable is one, used in solving absolute value equations. Isolating The process of arranging an equation so the absolute value expression stands alone on one side. False Statement An equation that cannot be satisfied, such as absolute value equaling a negative number. Parentheses Symbols used to group expressions, especially when applying negatives in equations. Distribution Applying a negative sign or multiplying across parentheses to simplify expressions. Negative Number A value less than zero, which cannot be the result of an absolute value expression.
Absolute Value Equations definitions
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