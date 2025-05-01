What does the absolute value of a number represent? The absolute value of a number represents its distance from zero on the number line, which is always non-negative.

How do you solve an equation of the form |x| = a when a is positive? You rewrite it as two equations: x = a and x = -a, then solve both for x.

What is the solution to |x| = 0? The solution is x = 0, since zero is the only number with zero distance from zero.

What happens if you have an equation |x| = a where a is negative? There is no solution, because absolute value cannot be negative.

What is the first step when solving an absolute value equation? The first step is to isolate the absolute value expression on one side of the equation.

How do you solve |x + 1| = 2? Set x + 1 = 2 and x + 1 = -2, then solve to get x = 1 and x = -3.