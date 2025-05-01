Radical Symbol representing roots, such as square or cube roots, used to express values not easily written as integers or fractions.

Radicand Number or expression inside a root symbol, determining what value the root is being taken of.

Index Small number written above and to the left of the radical sign, indicating the degree of the root.

Like Radicals Radical expressions with identical radicands and indexes, allowing for direct addition or subtraction.

Unlike Radicals Radical expressions with different radicands or indexes, preventing direct combination in sums or differences.

Perfect Power Number that can be expressed as an integer raised to an exponent matching the root's index, used for simplification.