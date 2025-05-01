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Adding and Subtracting Radicals definitions

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  • Radical
    Symbol representing roots, such as square or cube roots, used to express values not easily written as integers or fractions.
  • Radicand
    Number or expression inside a root symbol, determining what value the root is being taken of.
  • Index
    Small number written above and to the left of the radical sign, indicating the degree of the root.
  • Like Radicals
    Radical expressions with identical radicands and indexes, allowing for direct addition or subtraction.
  • Unlike Radicals
    Radical expressions with different radicands or indexes, preventing direct combination in sums or differences.
  • Perfect Power
    Number that can be expressed as an integer raised to an exponent matching the root's index, used for simplification.
  • Square Root
    Root with an index of two, representing a value that, when multiplied by itself, yields the radicand.
  • Cube Root
    Root with an index of three, representing a value that, when used three times in multiplication, yields the radicand.
  • Coefficient
    Numerical factor placed in front of a radical, indicating how many times the radical is counted in the expression.
  • Algebraic Expression
    Combination of numbers, variables, and operations, including radicals, forming a mathematical phrase.
  • Simplification
    Process of rewriting expressions to their most basic form, often by factoring out perfect powers from radicands.
  • Product Rule
    Property allowing multiplication of radicals with the same index by multiplying their radicands under a single radical.
  • Constant
    Fixed value in an expression, not affected by variables or radical operations.
  • Addition
    Operation combining like radicals by summing their coefficients, provided radicands and indexes match.
  • Subtraction
    Operation removing one like radical from another by subtracting their coefficients, with matching radicands and indexes.