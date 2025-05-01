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Radical Symbol representing roots, such as square or cube roots, used to express values not easily written as integers or fractions. Radicand Number or expression inside a root symbol, determining what value the root is being taken of. Index Small number written above and to the left of the radical sign, indicating the degree of the root. Like Radicals Radical expressions with identical radicands and indexes, allowing for direct addition or subtraction. Unlike Radicals Radical expressions with different radicands or indexes, preventing direct combination in sums or differences. Perfect Power Number that can be expressed as an integer raised to an exponent matching the root's index, used for simplification. Square Root Root with an index of two, representing a value that, when multiplied by itself, yields the radicand. Cube Root Root with an index of three, representing a value that, when used three times in multiplication, yields the radicand. Coefficient Numerical factor placed in front of a radical, indicating how many times the radical is counted in the expression. Algebraic Expression Combination of numbers, variables, and operations, including radicals, forming a mathematical phrase. Simplification Process of rewriting expressions to their most basic form, often by factoring out perfect powers from radicands. Product Rule Property allowing multiplication of radicals with the same index by multiplying their radicands under a single radical. Constant Fixed value in an expression, not affected by variables or radical operations. Addition Operation combining like radicals by summing their coefficients, provided radicands and indexes match. Subtraction Operation removing one like radical from another by subtracting their coefficients, with matching radicands and indexes.
Adding and Subtracting Radicals definitions
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