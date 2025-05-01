What are 'like radicals' in the context of adding and subtracting radicals? Like radicals have the same radicand and the same index, meaning the number under the radical and the root are identical.

When can you combine radical expressions by addition or subtraction? You can combine radical expressions only when they are like radicals, having the same radicand and index.

How do you add 2√x and 4√x? You add the coefficients to get 6√x because both terms are like radicals.

Why can't you add √7 and ³√7 together? You can't add them because they have different indexes (square root vs. cube root), so they are not like radicals.

Is √7 + √7 equal to √14? Why or why not? No, because you cannot combine the radicands when adding radicals; √7 + √7 equals 2√7.

What should you do if you are asked to add √5 and √20? First, simplify √20 to 2√5, then add to get 3√5 since they become like radicals.