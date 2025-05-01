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Arithmetic Sequences definitions

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  • Arithmetic Sequence
    A list of numbers where each term changes by the same fixed amount between consecutive entries.
  • Common Difference
    A constant value representing the change between any two consecutive terms in a sequence.
  • General Term
    An expression used to calculate any term in a sequence based on its position and initial values.
  • First Term
    The starting value of a sequence, used as a reference point for all subsequent terms.
  • Consecutive Terms
    Two entries in a sequence that appear one after the other without interruption.
  • Index
    A numerical label indicating the position of a term within a sequence.
  • Formula
    A mathematical rule or equation used to generate terms or solve for unknowns in a sequence.
  • Pattern
    A recognizable and repeatable structure in the arrangement of sequence terms.
  • Sequence
    An ordered list of numbers arranged according to a specific rule or relationship.
  • Nth Term
    A value in a sequence determined by its position, calculated using a general expression.
  • Simplification
    The process of rewriting an expression in a more concise or manageable form.
  • Variable
    A symbol representing an unknown value, often used in formulas for sequences.
  • Constants
    Fixed values in a formula that do not change as the sequence progresses.
  • Subtraction
    A mathematical operation used to find the difference between two terms in a sequence.
  • Addition
    A mathematical operation used to increase a term by a fixed amount in a sequence.