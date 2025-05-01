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Arithmetic Sequence A list of numbers where each term changes by the same fixed amount between consecutive entries. Common Difference A constant value representing the change between any two consecutive terms in a sequence. General Term An expression used to calculate any term in a sequence based on its position and initial values. First Term The starting value of a sequence, used as a reference point for all subsequent terms. Consecutive Terms Two entries in a sequence that appear one after the other without interruption. Index A numerical label indicating the position of a term within a sequence. Formula A mathematical rule or equation used to generate terms or solve for unknowns in a sequence. Pattern A recognizable and repeatable structure in the arrangement of sequence terms. Sequence An ordered list of numbers arranged according to a specific rule or relationship. Nth Term A value in a sequence determined by its position, calculated using a general expression. Simplification The process of rewriting an expression in a more concise or manageable form. Variable A symbol representing an unknown value, often used in formulas for sequences. Constants Fixed values in a formula that do not change as the sequence progresses. Subtraction A mathematical operation used to find the difference between two terms in a sequence. Addition A mathematical operation used to increase a term by a fixed amount in a sequence.
Arithmetic Sequences definitions
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