Arithmetic Sequence A list of numbers where each term changes by the same fixed amount between consecutive entries.

Common Difference A constant value representing the change between any two consecutive terms in a sequence.

General Term An expression used to calculate any term in a sequence based on its position and initial values.

First Term The starting value of a sequence, used as a reference point for all subsequent terms.

Consecutive Terms Two entries in a sequence that appear one after the other without interruption.

Index A numerical label indicating the position of a term within a sequence.