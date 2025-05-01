What is an arithmetic sequence? An arithmetic sequence is a sequence where each term differs from the previous one by a constant amount called the common difference.

How do you identify the common difference in an arithmetic sequence? Subtract any term from the next consecutive term; the result is the common difference d.

What is the formula for the nth term (a_n) of an arithmetic sequence? The formula is a_n = a_1 + (n-1)·d, where a_1 is the first term and d is the common difference.

If the first term of an arithmetic sequence is 2 and the common difference is 4, what is the fifth term? The fifth term is a_5 = 2 + (5-1)·4 = 18.

How do you find the common difference if you know the first two terms are 10 and 8? Subtract the first term from the second: 8 - 10 = -2, so the common difference is -2.

What does a negative common difference indicate about an arithmetic sequence? A negative common difference means each term is less than the previous one; the sequence decreases.