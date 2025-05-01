Back
What is an arithmetic sequence? An arithmetic sequence is a sequence where each term differs from the previous one by a constant amount called the common difference. How do you identify the common difference in an arithmetic sequence? Subtract any term from the next consecutive term; the result is the common difference d. What is the formula for the nth term (a_n) of an arithmetic sequence? The formula is a_n = a_1 + (n-1)·d, where a_1 is the first term and d is the common difference. If the first term of an arithmetic sequence is 2 and the common difference is 4, what is the fifth term? The fifth term is a_5 = 2 + (5-1)·4 = 18. How do you find the common difference if you know the first two terms are 10 and 8? Subtract the first term from the second: 8 - 10 = -2, so the common difference is -2. What does a negative common difference indicate about an arithmetic sequence? A negative common difference means each term is less than the previous one; the sequence decreases. How do you find the next two terms of the sequence 10, 8, ...? Subtract the common difference (-2) from each term: 8 - 2 = 6, then 6 - 2 = 4. What information do you need to write the general term of an arithmetic sequence? You need the first term (a_1) and the common difference (d). How can you simplify the general term formula a_n = 2 + (n-1)·4? Distribute and combine like terms: a_n = 4n - 2. How do you find the 20th term of an arithmetic sequence using the general term formula? Plug n = 20 into the formula: a_20 = a_1 + 19·d. If a_1 = 8 and d = -6, what is the general term formula for the sequence? The general term is a_n = 8 + (n-1)·(-6). If you know a_1 = 2 and a_5 = 14, how do you find the common difference? Set up the equation 14 = 2 + 4d, solve for d to get d = 3. Why do you multiply the common difference by (n-1) in the general term formula? Because you add the common difference one less time than the term number to reach the nth term from the first term. What is the general term formula for a sequence with a_1 = 2 and d = 3? The general term is a_n = 2 + (n-1)·3. How can you use the general term formula to find any term in an arithmetic sequence without listing all terms? Plug the desired term number into the formula a_n = a_1 + (n-1)·d to calculate the value directly.
Arithmetic Sequences quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15