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Completing the Square definitions

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  • Quadratic Equation
    An expression involving a variable squared, a linear term, and a constant, often solved for variable values.
  • Perfect Square Trinomial
    A three-term polynomial formed by squaring a binomial, resulting in a specific quadratic structure.
  • Square Root Property
    A principle allowing solutions for equations where a squared quantity equals a constant, by taking square roots.
  • Binomial
    An algebraic expression consisting of two terms, often used in forming squared expressions.
  • Constant Term
    A value in a polynomial that does not contain any variables, crucial for balancing equations.
  • Coefficient
    A numerical factor multiplying a variable in a polynomial, important for splitting and visualizing terms.
  • Standard Form
    A way of writing a quadratic equation as ax² + bx + c, organizing terms for solving.
  • Area Model
    A visual representation using squares and rectangles to illustrate polynomial terms and their relationships.
  • Foil Method
    A technique for expanding the product of two binomials, revealing the structure of a trinomial.
  • Solution
    A value for the variable that satisfies the equation, often found by transforming and solving quadratics.
  • Side Length
    A measure used in visual models to represent variable and constant values in squares and rectangles.
  • Equality
    A balanced relationship between two expressions, maintained by adjusting terms during solving.
  • Difference
    The result of subtracting one constant from another, used to balance and complete the square.
  • Practice Problems
    Exercises designed to reinforce understanding and application of completing the square.
  • Visual Method
    An approach using diagrams to clarify the process and reasoning behind algebraic techniques.