Quadratic Equation An expression involving a variable squared, a linear term, and a constant, often solved for variable values.

Perfect Square Trinomial A three-term polynomial formed by squaring a binomial, resulting in a specific quadratic structure.

Square Root Property A principle allowing solutions for equations where a squared quantity equals a constant, by taking square roots.

Binomial An algebraic expression consisting of two terms, often used in forming squared expressions.

Constant Term A value in a polynomial that does not contain any variables, crucial for balancing equations.

Coefficient A numerical factor multiplying a variable in a polynomial, important for splitting and visualizing terms.