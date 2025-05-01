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Quadratic Equation An expression involving a variable squared, a linear term, and a constant, often solved for variable values. Perfect Square Trinomial A three-term polynomial formed by squaring a binomial, resulting in a specific quadratic structure. Square Root Property A principle allowing solutions for equations where a squared quantity equals a constant, by taking square roots. Binomial An algebraic expression consisting of two terms, often used in forming squared expressions. Constant Term A value in a polynomial that does not contain any variables, crucial for balancing equations. Coefficient A numerical factor multiplying a variable in a polynomial, important for splitting and visualizing terms. Standard Form A way of writing a quadratic equation as ax² + bx + c, organizing terms for solving. Area Model A visual representation using squares and rectangles to illustrate polynomial terms and their relationships. Foil Method A technique for expanding the product of two binomials, revealing the structure of a trinomial. Solution A value for the variable that satisfies the equation, often found by transforming and solving quadratics. Side Length A measure used in visual models to represent variable and constant values in squares and rectangles. Equality A balanced relationship between two expressions, maintained by adjusting terms during solving. Difference The result of subtracting one constant from another, used to balance and complete the square. Practice Problems Exercises designed to reinforce understanding and application of completing the square. Visual Method An approach using diagrams to clarify the process and reasoning behind algebraic techniques.
Completing the Square definitions
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