What is the main goal of completing the square when solving a quadratic equation? The main goal is to rewrite the quadratic as a perfect square trinomial, making it easier to solve using the square root property.

How can you visually represent the x^2 term when completing the square? You can represent x^2 as the area of a square with side lengths x and x.

Why do we split the linear term's coefficient in half when completing the square? We split it in half to create two equal rectangles, which helps form a perfect square trinomial.

What is the algebraic form of a perfect square trinomial? It is written as (x + a)^2, which expands to x^2 + 2ax + a^2.

How do you determine the constant to add or subtract when completing the square? You compare the constant in the perfect square trinomial to the original quadratic and add or subtract the difference to both sides.

What property do you use to solve the equation after completing the square? You use the square root property to solve for x.