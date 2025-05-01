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Ellipses definitions

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  • Ellipse
    Oval shape defined by points whose combined distances to two fixed locations remain constant.
  • Circle
    Shape where all points are equidistant from a single central location.
  • Center
    Reference point from which distances are measured in both circles and ellipses.
  • Origin
    Point (0,0) on a coordinate plane often used as the central location for graphs.
  • Radius
    Constant distance from the center to any point on the edge of a circle.
  • Foci
    Two fixed points inside an ellipse whose summed distances to any edge point are constant.
  • Horizontal Distance
    Measurement from the center to the ellipse's edge along the x-axis, represented by a.
  • Vertical Distance
    Measurement from the center to the ellipse's edge along the y-axis, represented by b.
  • Equation
    Mathematical expression relating x and y coordinates to the ellipse's shape and size.
  • Standard Form
    Arrangement of an equation showing x²/a² + y²/b² = 1 for ellipses centered at the origin.
  • Graph
    Visual representation of an ellipse using plotted points and smooth curves.
  • Vertical Ellipse
    Ellipse stretched more along the y-axis, with foci aligned vertically.
  • Horizontal Ellipse
    Ellipse stretched more along the x-axis, with foci aligned horizontally.
  • a Value
    Represents the horizontal radius or distance from the center to the ellipse's edge.
  • b Value
    Represents the vertical radius or distance from the center to the ellipse's edge.