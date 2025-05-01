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Ellipse Oval shape defined by points whose combined distances to two fixed locations remain constant. Circle Shape where all points are equidistant from a single central location. Center Reference point from which distances are measured in both circles and ellipses. Origin Point (0,0) on a coordinate plane often used as the central location for graphs. Radius Constant distance from the center to any point on the edge of a circle. Foci Two fixed points inside an ellipse whose summed distances to any edge point are constant. Horizontal Distance Measurement from the center to the ellipse's edge along the x-axis, represented by a. Vertical Distance Measurement from the center to the ellipse's edge along the y-axis, represented by b. Equation Mathematical expression relating x and y coordinates to the ellipse's shape and size. Standard Form Arrangement of an equation showing x²/a² + y²/b² = 1 for ellipses centered at the origin. Graph Visual representation of an ellipse using plotted points and smooth curves. Vertical Ellipse Ellipse stretched more along the y-axis, with foci aligned vertically. Horizontal Ellipse Ellipse stretched more along the x-axis, with foci aligned horizontally. a Value Represents the horizontal radius or distance from the center to the ellipse's edge. b Value Represents the vertical radius or distance from the center to the ellipse's edge.
Ellipses definitions
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