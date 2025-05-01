Ellipse Oval shape defined by points whose combined distances to two fixed locations remain constant.

Circle Shape where all points are equidistant from a single central location.

Center Reference point from which distances are measured in both circles and ellipses.

Origin Point (0,0) on a coordinate plane often used as the central location for graphs.

Radius Constant distance from the center to any point on the edge of a circle.

Foci Two fixed points inside an ellipse whose summed distances to any edge point are constant.