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Exponential Functions definitions

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  • Exponential Function
    A mathematical expression with a constant positive base not equal to 1, raised to a variable power.
  • Base
    A fixed, positive number in an exponential expression that is raised to a variable exponent.
  • Exponent
    A variable or expression indicating how many times the base is multiplied by itself.
  • Power
    The entire expression in the exponent, which may include variables and constants.
  • Polynomial Function
    An algebraic expression with variable bases and fixed exponents, distinct from exponential functions.
  • Fractional Base
    A constant positive base in an exponential function that is a fraction, such as 2/3.
  • Negative Exponent
    An exponent less than zero, resulting in the reciprocal of the base raised to the positive value.
  • Reciprocal
    A value obtained by dividing 1 by a given number, often used when handling negative exponents.
  • Caret Key
    A calculator symbol (^) used to indicate exponentiation when entering exponential expressions.
  • Variable
    A symbol, such as x, representing a value that can change within an exponential function.
  • Constant
    A fixed value, often used as the base in exponential functions, which does not change.
  • Graph
    A visual representation of an exponential function, showing how the output changes as the exponent varies.
  • Evaluation
    The process of substituting values for the exponent and calculating the result of an exponential function.
  • Parentheses
    Symbols used in calculators to clarify the order of operations when entering exponential expressions.
  • Calculator
    A tool used to compute exponential values, especially for non-integer or large exponents.