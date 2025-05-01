Exponential Function A mathematical expression with a constant positive base not equal to 1, raised to a variable power.

Base A fixed, positive number in an exponential expression that is raised to a variable exponent.

Exponent A variable or expression indicating how many times the base is multiplied by itself.

Power The entire expression in the exponent, which may include variables and constants.

Polynomial Function An algebraic expression with variable bases and fixed exponents, distinct from exponential functions.

Fractional Base A constant positive base in an exponential function that is a fraction, such as 2/3.