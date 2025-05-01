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Exponential Function A mathematical expression with a constant positive base not equal to 1, raised to a variable power. Base A fixed, positive number in an exponential expression that is raised to a variable exponent. Exponent A variable or expression indicating how many times the base is multiplied by itself. Power The entire expression in the exponent, which may include variables and constants. Polynomial Function An algebraic expression with variable bases and fixed exponents, distinct from exponential functions. Fractional Base A constant positive base in an exponential function that is a fraction, such as 2/3. Negative Exponent An exponent less than zero, resulting in the reciprocal of the base raised to the positive value. Reciprocal A value obtained by dividing 1 by a given number, often used when handling negative exponents. Caret Key A calculator symbol (^) used to indicate exponentiation when entering exponential expressions. Variable A symbol, such as x, representing a value that can change within an exponential function. Constant A fixed value, often used as the base in exponential functions, which does not change. Graph A visual representation of an exponential function, showing how the output changes as the exponent varies. Evaluation The process of substituting values for the exponent and calculating the result of an exponential function. Parentheses Symbols used in calculators to clarify the order of operations when entering exponential expressions. Calculator A tool used to compute exponential values, especially for non-integer or large exponents.
Exponential Functions definitions
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