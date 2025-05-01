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What is the main difference between a polynomial function and an exponential function? A polynomial function has a variable base and a constant exponent, while an exponential function has a constant base and a variable exponent. What are the three requirements for the base of an exponential function? The base must be constant, positive, and not equal to 1. In the function f(x) = 2^x, what is the base and what is the power? The base is 2 and the power is x. Is f(y) = 1^y an exponential function? Why or why not? No, because the base is 1, which does not meet the requirement that the base cannot be 1. Can the base of an exponential function be a fraction? Give an example. Yes, as long as it is constant and positive, such as f(x) = (2/3)^x. How do you evaluate f(x) = 2^x for x = 4? Substitute 4 for x to get 2^4, which equals 16. What does a negative exponent in an exponential function indicate? A negative exponent means you take the reciprocal of the base raised to the positive exponent. Evaluate f(x) = 2^x for x = -3. 2^-3 equals 1/(2^3), which is 1/8. How would you evaluate f(x) = 2^x for x = 3.14? Use a calculator to compute 2^3.14, which is approximately 8.815. Why might you use a calculator when evaluating exponential functions? Calculators are helpful for non-integer or large exponents that are difficult to compute by hand. What is the value of f(x) = 2^x when x = 12? 2^12 equals 4,096. In the function f(x) = 10^(x+1), what is the base and what is the power? The base is 10 and the power is (x+1). What distinguishes an exponential function from a function like f(x) = x^2? An exponential function has a constant base and a variable exponent, while f(x) = x^2 has a variable base and a constant exponent. What key do you use on a calculator to enter an exponent? You use the caret key (^) to enter an exponent on a calculator. If f(x) = 2^x, what is f(0)? f(0) = 2^0, which equals 1.
Exponential Functions quiz
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