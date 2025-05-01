What is the main difference between a polynomial function and an exponential function? A polynomial function has a variable base and a constant exponent, while an exponential function has a constant base and a variable exponent.

What are the three requirements for the base of an exponential function? The base must be constant, positive, and not equal to 1.

In the function f(x) = 2^x, what is the base and what is the power? The base is 2 and the power is x.

Is f(y) = 1^y an exponential function? Why or why not? No, because the base is 1, which does not meet the requirement that the base cannot be 1.

Can the base of an exponential function be a fraction? Give an example. Yes, as long as it is constant and positive, such as f(x) = (2/3)^x.

How do you evaluate f(x) = 2^x for x = 4? Substitute 4 for x to get 2^4, which equals 16.