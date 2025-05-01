Factorial Operation multiplying all whole numbers from a given value down to 1, denoted by an exclamation point.

Exclamation Point Symbol used to indicate the factorial operation in mathematical expressions.

Whole Number Non-negative integer used as the starting value for the factorial operation.

Product Result of multiplying a sequence of numbers, central to calculating factorials.

Sequence Ordered list of numbers, often used in contexts where factorials appear.

Series Sum of terms, sometimes involving factorials in algebraic expressions.