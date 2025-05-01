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Factorials definitions

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  • Factorial
    Operation multiplying all whole numbers from a given value down to 1, denoted by an exclamation point.
  • Exclamation Point
    Symbol used to indicate the factorial operation in mathematical expressions.
  • Whole Number
    Non-negative integer used as the starting value for the factorial operation.
  • Product
    Result of multiplying a sequence of numbers, central to calculating factorials.
  • Sequence
    Ordered list of numbers, often used in contexts where factorials appear.
  • Series
    Sum of terms, sometimes involving factorials in algebraic expressions.
  • Combinatorics
    Branch of mathematics where factorials help count arrangements and selections.
  • Probability
    Field using factorials to determine outcomes and calculate chances.
  • Expression
    Mathematical phrase involving numbers, variables, and operations, including factorials.
  • Variable
    Symbol representing a number, which can be used as the base for a factorial.
  • Coefficient
    Numerical factor in terms, sometimes simplified using factorials.
  • Exponent
    Power to which a number is raised, often appearing alongside factorials in algebra.
  • Simplification
    Process of reducing expressions, often using properties of factorials.
  • Division
    Operation used to compare factorials, such as in 100! divided by 99!.
  • Table
    Organized display of values, useful for listing results of factorial calculations.