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Factorial Operation multiplying all whole numbers from a given value down to 1, denoted by an exclamation point. Exclamation Point Symbol used to indicate the factorial operation in mathematical expressions. Whole Number Non-negative integer used as the starting value for the factorial operation. Product Result of multiplying a sequence of numbers, central to calculating factorials. Sequence Ordered list of numbers, often used in contexts where factorials appear. Series Sum of terms, sometimes involving factorials in algebraic expressions. Combinatorics Branch of mathematics where factorials help count arrangements and selections. Probability Field using factorials to determine outcomes and calculate chances. Expression Mathematical phrase involving numbers, variables, and operations, including factorials. Variable Symbol representing a number, which can be used as the base for a factorial. Coefficient Numerical factor in terms, sometimes simplified using factorials. Exponent Power to which a number is raised, often appearing alongside factorials in algebra. Simplification Process of reducing expressions, often using properties of factorials. Division Operation used to compare factorials, such as in 100! divided by 99!. Table Organized display of values, useful for listing results of factorial calculations.
Factorials definitions
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