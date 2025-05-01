Back
What mathematical operation does the exclamation point represent when placed after a number or variable? It represents the factorial operation, which multiplies all whole numbers from the given number down to 1. How do you calculate 4 factorial (4!)? Multiply 4 × 3 × 2 × 1, which equals 24. What is the value of 1 factorial (1!)? 1 factorial is equal to 1. How is 2 factorial (2!) calculated? 2 factorial is 2 × 1, which equals 2. What is the value of 3 factorial (3!)? 3 factorial is 3 × 2 × 1, which equals 6. How do you calculate 5 factorial (5!)? Multiply 5 × 4 × 3 × 2 × 1, which equals 120. What pattern can you observe in calculating consecutive factorials? Each factorial is the previous factorial multiplied by the new number. How can you express n factorial (n!) in terms of the previous factorial? n factorial is n × (n-1) factorial. What is the value of 6 factorial (6!)? 6 factorial is 6 × 5 × 4 × 3 × 2 × 1, which equals 720. How can you simplify 4 × 3 factorial? 4 × 3 factorial is the same as 4 factorial, which equals 24. How do you simplify 100 factorial divided by 99 factorial (100! / 99!)? 100! / 99! simplifies to 100, since 100! = 100 × 99! and 99! cancels out. What is the value of 0 factorial (0!)? 0 factorial is defined as 1. Why is 0 factorial (0!) equal to 1? By the factorial formula, 1! = 1 × 0!, and since 1! = 1, 0! must be 1. In which areas of mathematics are factorials commonly used? Factorials are used in combinatorics, probability, sequences, and polynomial operations. How does understanding factorials help in simplifying algebraic expressions? It allows you to break down and cancel terms, making calculations easier and more efficient.
Factorials quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15