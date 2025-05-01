What mathematical operation does the exclamation point represent when placed after a number or variable? It represents the factorial operation, which multiplies all whole numbers from the given number down to 1.

How do you calculate 4 factorial (4!)? Multiply 4 × 3 × 2 × 1, which equals 24.

What is the value of 1 factorial (1!)? 1 factorial is equal to 1.

How is 2 factorial (2!) calculated? 2 factorial is 2 × 1, which equals 2.

What is the value of 3 factorial (3!)? 3 factorial is 3 × 2 × 1, which equals 6.

How do you calculate 5 factorial (5!)? Multiply 5 × 4 × 3 × 2 × 1, which equals 120.