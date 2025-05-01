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Trinomial An algebraic expression with three terms, often structured as a quadratic with a variable squared, a linear term, and a constant. Leading Coefficient The numerical factor of the highest degree term in a polynomial, crucial for determining factoring strategies. Binomial An algebraic expression with two terms, commonly used as factors when breaking down trinomials. FOIL Technique A method for multiplying two binomials, focusing on the products of first, outside, inside, and last terms. Factor Pair Two numbers or expressions whose product equals a specific term, used to construct possible binomial factors. Trial and Error Method A factoring approach involving educated guesses and testing binomial combinations to match the original trinomial. AC Method A systematic factoring process that multiplies the leading coefficient and constant, then splits the middle term for grouping. Factoring by Grouping A technique that separates a polynomial into pairs of terms, extracts common factors, and combines like expressions. Greatest Common Factor The largest expression that divides all terms in a polynomial, often factored out to simplify before further factoring. Constant A term in a polynomial without a variable, typically the last term in a trinomial, important for identifying factor pairs. Middle Term The linear term in a trinomial, whose coefficient guides the selection of factor pairs in both trial and AC methods. Product The result of multiplying two numbers or expressions, central to finding factor pairs for trinomial factoring. Sum The result of adding two numbers or expressions, used to check if factor pairs combine to match the middle term's coefficient. Polynomial Structure The arrangement and relationship of terms in a polynomial, influencing the choice of factoring method. Coefficient A numerical factor attached to a variable in a term, essential for determining possible binomial factors.
Factoring Trinomials of the Form ax² + bx + c definitions
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