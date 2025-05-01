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Factoring Trinomials of the Form ax² + bx + c definitions

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  • Trinomial
    An algebraic expression with three terms, often structured as a quadratic with a variable squared, a linear term, and a constant.
  • Leading Coefficient
    The numerical factor of the highest degree term in a polynomial, crucial for determining factoring strategies.
  • Binomial
    An algebraic expression with two terms, commonly used as factors when breaking down trinomials.
  • FOIL Technique
    A method for multiplying two binomials, focusing on the products of first, outside, inside, and last terms.
  • Factor Pair
    Two numbers or expressions whose product equals a specific term, used to construct possible binomial factors.
  • Trial and Error Method
    A factoring approach involving educated guesses and testing binomial combinations to match the original trinomial.
  • AC Method
    A systematic factoring process that multiplies the leading coefficient and constant, then splits the middle term for grouping.
  • Factoring by Grouping
    A technique that separates a polynomial into pairs of terms, extracts common factors, and combines like expressions.
  • Greatest Common Factor
    The largest expression that divides all terms in a polynomial, often factored out to simplify before further factoring.
  • Constant
    A term in a polynomial without a variable, typically the last term in a trinomial, important for identifying factor pairs.
  • Middle Term
    The linear term in a trinomial, whose coefficient guides the selection of factor pairs in both trial and AC methods.
  • Product
    The result of multiplying two numbers or expressions, central to finding factor pairs for trinomial factoring.
  • Sum
    The result of adding two numbers or expressions, used to check if factor pairs combine to match the middle term's coefficient.
  • Polynomial Structure
    The arrangement and relationship of terms in a polynomial, influencing the choice of factoring method.
  • Coefficient
    A numerical factor attached to a variable in a term, essential for determining possible binomial factors.