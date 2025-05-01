Trinomial An algebraic expression with three terms, often structured as a quadratic with a variable squared, a linear term, and a constant.

Leading Coefficient The numerical factor of the highest degree term in a polynomial, crucial for determining factoring strategies.

Binomial An algebraic expression with two terms, commonly used as factors when breaking down trinomials.

FOIL Technique A method for multiplying two binomials, focusing on the products of first, outside, inside, and last terms.

Factor Pair Two numbers or expressions whose product equals a specific term, used to construct possible binomial factors.

Trial and Error Method A factoring approach involving educated guesses and testing binomial combinations to match the original trinomial.