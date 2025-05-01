What is the main challenge when factoring trinomials where the leading coefficient is not 1? The main challenge is that you must account for the leading coefficient when finding binomial factors, making the process more complex than when the leading coefficient is 1.

In the trial and error method, what must the first terms of the binomials multiply to? They must multiply to the leading term's coefficient times x squared (ax²).

What do the last terms of the binomials need to multiply to in the trial and error method? They must multiply to the constant term, c, of the trinomial.

How do you check if your binomial factors are correct using the trial and error method? You use the FOIL technique to expand the binomials and see if you get the original trinomial.

What is the purpose of listing all possible factor pairs for the first and last terms in the trial and error method? It helps you generate all possible binomial combinations to test for the correct factorization.

When factoring 6x² + 19x - 7, why must you consider the signs of the factors? Because the sign affects whether the sum of the middle terms matches the middle term of the trinomial.