Geometric Sequence A list of numbers where each term is found by multiplying the previous term by a fixed value called the common ratio.

Arithmetic Sequence A list of numbers where each term is found by adding a fixed value, known as the common difference, to the previous term.

Common Ratio A constant multiplier used to move from one term to the next in a geometric sequence, found by dividing a term by its previous term.

Common Difference A fixed value added to each term to get the next term in an arithmetic sequence.

General Term A formula that allows calculation of any term in a sequence based on its position, without listing all previous terms.

First Term The initial value in a sequence, often denoted as a₁, which serves as the starting point for generating subsequent terms.