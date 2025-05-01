Back
Geometric Sequence A list of numbers where each term is found by multiplying the previous term by a fixed value called the common ratio. Arithmetic Sequence A list of numbers where each term is found by adding a fixed value, known as the common difference, to the previous term. Common Ratio A constant multiplier used to move from one term to the next in a geometric sequence, found by dividing a term by its previous term. Common Difference A fixed value added to each term to get the next term in an arithmetic sequence. General Term A formula that allows calculation of any term in a sequence based on its position, without listing all previous terms. First Term The initial value in a sequence, often denoted as a₁, which serves as the starting point for generating subsequent terms. Exponent A mathematical notation indicating how many times a number, such as the common ratio, is multiplied by itself. Sequence An ordered list of numbers following a specific pattern or rule. Term An individual number or element in a sequence, identified by its position. Position The place or index of a term within a sequence, often represented by n. Fraction A numerical quantity that is not a whole number, often used in sequences with non-integer common ratios. Power The result of raising a number, such as the common ratio, to an exponent, indicating repeated multiplication. Formula A mathematical expression that provides a rule for calculating terms in a sequence. aₙ A symbol representing the nth term in a sequence, where n indicates the term's position. a₁ A symbol representing the first term in a sequence, serving as the base for generating other terms. n A variable representing the position of a term in a sequence, used in general term formulas. r A symbol representing the common ratio in a geometric sequence. n−1 An expression indicating one less than the term's position, used as the exponent in the general term formula for geometric sequences. Exponential Expression A mathematical statement involving a base raised to a power, such as r^(n−1) in geometric sequences. Multiplication The operation used to generate each new term in a geometric sequence by applying the common ratio. Division The operation used to find the common ratio by comparing consecutive terms in a geometric sequence. General nth Term Formula An equation, aₙ = a₁·r^(n−1), that calculates any term in a geometric sequence using the first term and common ratio. Consecutive Terms Two terms that appear one after the other in a sequence. Pattern A recognizable rule or relationship that defines how terms in a sequence are generated. Series The sum of the terms of a sequence, often studied after understanding sequences.
Geometric Sequences definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/25