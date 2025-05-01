What is the defining characteristic of a geometric sequence? A geometric sequence is defined by a constant multiplier, called the common ratio, between consecutive terms.

How do you find the common ratio (r) in a geometric sequence? Divide any term in the sequence by its previous term to find the common ratio.

What is the general formula for the nth term of a geometric sequence? The nth term is given by an = a1 * r^(n-1), where a1 is the first term and r is the common ratio.

How do you distinguish between an arithmetic and a geometric sequence? An arithmetic sequence adds a constant value (common difference), while a geometric sequence multiplies by a constant value (common ratio).

If the first term of a geometric sequence is 5 and the second term is 20, what is the common ratio? The common ratio is 20 divided by 5, which equals 4.

Given a geometric sequence with a1 = 3 and r = 2, what is the formula for the nth term? The formula is an = 3 * 2^(n-1).