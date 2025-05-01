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Graph Linear Equations Using Intercepts definitions

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  • X Intercept
    Point where a line crosses the x-axis, always with a y value of zero; reveals a solution for x in the equation.
  • Y Intercept
    Point where a line crosses the y-axis, always with an x value of zero; reveals a solution for y in the equation.
  • Linear Equation
    Equation involving two variables whose graph forms a straight line; often written in standard form.
  • Ordered Pair
    Set of two values representing a point on a graph, typically written as (x, y).
  • Graph
    Visual representation of equations or data, using axes to plot points and lines.
  • Axis
    Reference line on a graph; includes the x-axis (horizontal) and y-axis (vertical).
  • Point
    Specific location on a graph, defined by an ordered pair of values.
  • Standard Form
    Arrangement of a linear equation as Ax + By = C, useful for finding intercepts.
  • Variable
    Symbol representing an unknown value in an equation, such as x or y.
  • Solution
    Value or set of values that satisfy an equation, often represented as a point on a graph.
  • Polynomial
    Expression consisting of variables and coefficients, often analyzed using intercepts.
  • Slope
    Measure of a line’s steepness, determined by the change in y over the change in x between points.
  • Equation
    Mathematical statement showing equality between two expressions, often used to describe lines.
  • Coordinate Plane
    Two-dimensional surface formed by the intersection of the x and y axes, used for graphing.
  • Random Point
    Additional point chosen on a graph to improve accuracy when drawing a line through intercepts.