X Intercept Point where a line crosses the x-axis, always with a y value of zero; reveals a solution for x in the equation.

Y Intercept Point where a line crosses the y-axis, always with an x value of zero; reveals a solution for y in the equation.

Linear Equation Equation involving two variables whose graph forms a straight line; often written in standard form.

Ordered Pair Set of two values representing a point on a graph, typically written as (x, y).

Graph Visual representation of equations or data, using axes to plot points and lines.

Axis Reference line on a graph; includes the x-axis (horizontal) and y-axis (vertical).