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X Intercept Point where a line crosses the x-axis, always with a y value of zero; reveals a solution for x in the equation. Y Intercept Point where a line crosses the y-axis, always with an x value of zero; reveals a solution for y in the equation. Linear Equation Equation involving two variables whose graph forms a straight line; often written in standard form. Ordered Pair Set of two values representing a point on a graph, typically written as (x, y). Graph Visual representation of equations or data, using axes to plot points and lines. Axis Reference line on a graph; includes the x-axis (horizontal) and y-axis (vertical). Point Specific location on a graph, defined by an ordered pair of values. Standard Form Arrangement of a linear equation as Ax + By = C, useful for finding intercepts. Variable Symbol representing an unknown value in an equation, such as x or y. Solution Value or set of values that satisfy an equation, often represented as a point on a graph. Polynomial Expression consisting of variables and coefficients, often analyzed using intercepts. Slope Measure of a line’s steepness, determined by the change in y over the change in x between points. Equation Mathematical statement showing equality between two expressions, often used to describe lines. Coordinate Plane Two-dimensional surface formed by the intersection of the x and y axes, used for graphing. Random Point Additional point chosen on a graph to improve accuracy when drawing a line through intercepts.
Graph Linear Equations Using Intercepts definitions
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