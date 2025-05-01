What is the x-intercept of a line? The x-intercept is the point where the line crosses the x-axis, and the y value is always zero.

What is the y-intercept of a line? The y-intercept is the point where the line crosses the y-axis, and the x value is always zero.

How do you find the x-intercept algebraically from an equation? Set y equal to zero in the equation and solve for x.

How do you find the y-intercept algebraically from an equation? Set x equal to zero in the equation and solve for y.

What are the coordinates of the x-intercept for the equation x + 2y = 8? The x-intercept is (8, 0).

What are the coordinates of the y-intercept for the equation x + 2y = 8? The y-intercept is (0, 4).