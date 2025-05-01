Standard Form Equation format revealing center and radius, enabling direct graphing by identifying key circle features.

General Form Expanded equation requiring algebraic manipulation to expose geometric properties for graphing.

Radius Constant distance from the center to any point on the circle, crucial for plotting and defining size.

Center Ordered pair marking the exact location around which all points of the circle are equidistant.

Origin Point (0,0) on the coordinate plane, often used as a special case for circle centers.

Completing the Square Algebraic process transforming polynomials into perfect square trinomials to reveal circle parameters.