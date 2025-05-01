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Standard Form Equation format revealing center and radius, enabling direct graphing by identifying key circle features. General Form Expanded equation requiring algebraic manipulation to expose geometric properties for graphing. Radius Constant distance from the center to any point on the circle, crucial for plotting and defining size. Center Ordered pair marking the exact location around which all points of the circle are equidistant. Origin Point (0,0) on the coordinate plane, often used as a special case for circle centers. Completing the Square Algebraic process transforming polynomials into perfect square trinomials to reveal circle parameters. Perfect Square Trinomial Polynomial form resulting from completing the square, essential for converting equations. Ordered Pair Two-number notation specifying a point’s location, used for identifying the center. Constant Fixed value in an equation, often moved to isolate variables during conversion steps. Factor Expression rewritten as a product, used to simplify and clarify circle equations. Coordinate Plane Grid system for plotting points, essential for visualizing circles and their features. Polynomial Algebraic expression with multiple terms, forming the basis of circle equations. Equality State maintained during algebraic manipulation, ensuring both sides of an equation remain balanced. Square Root Operation used to determine the radius from its squared value in the equation. Smooth Curve Continuous line connecting plotted points, visually representing the circle on a graph.
Graphing Circles definitions
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