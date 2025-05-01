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What is the standard form equation of a circle? The standard form is (x - h)^2 + (y - k)^2 = r^2, where (h, k) is the center and r is the radius. In the standard form of a circle, what do h and k represent? h and k represent the x and y coordinates of the center of the circle, respectively. How do you determine the radius from the standard form equation of a circle? The radius is the square root of the number on the right side of the equation, r = √(r^2). What is the equation of a circle centered at the origin? The equation is x^2 + y^2 = r^2, where the center is at (0, 0). What is the first step in converting a circle's general form to standard form? Group the x terms together and the y terms together, and move all constants to the other side of the equation. What algebraic process is used to convert the general form of a circle to standard form? You use the process of completing the square for both the x and y terms. How do you complete the square for a term like x^2 + bx? Take b, divide by 2, square the result, and add it to both sides of the equation. After completing the square, what should you do next to write the equation in standard form? Factor the perfect square trinomials for both x and y terms. If the equation is (x - 2)^2 + (y + 1)^2 = 16, what is the center and radius of the circle? The center is (2, -1) and the radius is 4. Why is y + 1 written as y - (-1) in standard form? Because the standard form uses y - k, so k is -1 when the equation has y + 1. What does the set of all points the same distance from a center describe? It describes a circle, where the distance is called the radius. When graphing a circle, how do you use the radius? Plot points above, below, left, and right of the center at a distance equal to the radius, then connect them smoothly. If you have x^2 + 2x + y^2 - 4y + 1 = 0, what is the first step to convert to standard form? Group x and y terms and move the constant to the other side: x^2 + 2x + y^2 - 4y = -1. How do you find the value to add when completing the square for y^2 - 4y? Take -4, divide by 2 to get -2, then square it to get 4, and add 4 to both sides. Once you have (x + 1)^2 + (y - 2)^2 = 4, what are the center and radius? The center is (-1, 2) and the radius is 2.
Graphing Circles quiz
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