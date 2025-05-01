What is the standard form equation of a circle? The standard form is (x - h)^2 + (y - k)^2 = r^2, where (h, k) is the center and r is the radius.

In the standard form of a circle, what do h and k represent? h and k represent the x and y coordinates of the center of the circle, respectively.

How do you determine the radius from the standard form equation of a circle? The radius is the square root of the number on the right side of the equation, r = √(r^2).

What is the equation of a circle centered at the origin? The equation is x^2 + y^2 = r^2, where the center is at (0, 0).

What is the first step in converting a circle's general form to standard form? Group the x terms together and the y terms together, and move all constants to the other side of the equation.

What algebraic process is used to convert the general form of a circle to standard form? You use the process of completing the square for both the x and y terms.