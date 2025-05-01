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Quadratic Equation An expression in the form y = ax² + bx + c, where a ≠ 0, producing a U-shaped graph. Standard Form A way to write quadratics as y = ax² + bx + c, useful for applying the quadratic formula. Vertex Form A format y = a(x-h)² + k, making it easy to identify the vertex and graph shifts. Parabola The U-shaped curve resulting from graphing any quadratic equation. Vertex The highest or lowest point on a parabola, located at (h, k) in vertex form. Axis of Symmetry A vertical line passing through the vertex, dividing the parabola into two mirror images. X-Intercept A point where the parabola crosses the x-axis, found by setting y to zero. Y-Intercept A point where the parabola crosses the y-axis, found by setting x to zero. Quadratic Formula A method for finding x-intercepts: x = [-b ± √(b²-4ac)]/(2a). Discriminant The value b²-4ac, indicating the number of real x-intercepts a parabola has. Horizontal Shift A movement of the parabola left or right, determined by the value of h in vertex form. Vertical Shift A movement of the parabola up or down, determined by the value of k in vertex form. Vertical Stretch A transformation making the parabola narrower, caused by |a| > 1. Vertical Compression A transformation making the parabola wider, caused by 0 < |a| < 1. Opening Direction The way the parabola faces, upward if a > 0, downward if a < 0. Domain The set of all possible x-values for a parabola, always all real numbers. Range The set of possible y-values for a parabola, starting at the vertex and extending up or down. Square Root Property A method for solving quadratics by isolating the squared term and taking square roots. Intercept A point where the graph crosses an axis, either x or y. Symmetry A property where one side of the parabola mirrors the other across the axis of symmetry. Coefficient a A value controlling the width and direction of the parabola in both standard and vertex forms. Coefficient b A value affecting the position of the axis of symmetry and vertex in standard form. Coefficient c A value representing the y-intercept in standard form. Distance from Axis The value from the axis of symmetry to each x-intercept, given by the quadratic formula. Real Solution A value of x where the quadratic equals zero, corresponding to an x-intercept. Vertical Line A line parallel to the y-axis, such as the axis of symmetry. Continuous Curve A smooth, unbroken line representing the graph of a quadratic equation. U-Shape The characteristic form of a parabola, opening either up or down.
Graphing Quadratic Equations definitions
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