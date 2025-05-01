Quadratic Equation An expression in the form y = ax² + bx + c, where a ≠ 0, producing a U-shaped graph.

Standard Form A way to write quadratics as y = ax² + bx + c, useful for applying the quadratic formula.

Vertex Form A format y = a(x-h)² + k, making it easy to identify the vertex and graph shifts.

Parabola The U-shaped curve resulting from graphing any quadratic equation.

Vertex The highest or lowest point on a parabola, located at (h, k) in vertex form.

Axis of Symmetry A vertical line passing through the vertex, dividing the parabola into two mirror images.