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What is the general shape of the graph of any quadratic equation? The graph of any quadratic equation is a parabola. How does the sign of the 'a' coefficient in y = ax^2 + bx + c affect the direction the parabola opens? If 'a' is positive, the parabola opens upward; if 'a' is negative, it opens downward. What is the vertex of a parabola in the equation y = a(x-h)^2 + k? The vertex is at the point (h, k). How do you determine the axis of symmetry for a parabola in vertex form? The axis of symmetry is the vertical line x = h. What effect does the value of 'a' have on the width of the parabola? If |a| > 1, the parabola is narrower; if 0 < |a| < 1, it is wider. How does adding or subtracting a value inside the squared term (x-h)^2 affect the graph? It shifts the graph horizontally: subtracting h shifts right, adding h shifts left. How does adding or subtracting a value outside the squared term affect the graph? It shifts the graph vertically: adding k shifts up, subtracting k shifts down. What is the domain of any quadratic function? The domain is all real numbers. How do you find the x-intercepts of a quadratic equation in standard form? Set y = 0 and solve using the quadratic formula. What does the discriminant (b^2 - 4ac) tell you about the graph of a quadratic? It tells how many real x-intercepts the graph has: two if positive, one if zero, none if negative. How do you find the y-intercept of a quadratic equation? Plug x = 0 into the equation and solve for y. What is the formula for the axis of symmetry in standard form y = ax^2 + bx + c? The axis of symmetry is x = -b/(2a). How do you find the vertex of a quadratic in standard form? The x-value is -b/(2a); plug this into the equation to find the y-value. What happens to the graph of y = ax^2 + bx + c if 'a' is a fraction between -1 and 1? The parabola becomes wider due to vertical compression. Why is the form y = a(x-h)^2 + k called 'vertex form'? Because the vertex is easily identified as (h, k) and the form makes graphing straightforward.
Graphing Quadratic Equations quiz
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