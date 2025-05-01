What is the general shape of the graph of any quadratic equation? The graph of any quadratic equation is a parabola.

How does the sign of the 'a' coefficient in y = ax^2 + bx + c affect the direction the parabola opens? If 'a' is positive, the parabola opens upward; if 'a' is negative, it opens downward.

What is the vertex of a parabola in the equation y = a(x-h)^2 + k? The vertex is at the point (h, k).

How do you determine the axis of symmetry for a parabola in vertex form? The axis of symmetry is the vertical line x = h.

What effect does the value of 'a' have on the width of the parabola? If |a| > 1, the parabola is narrower; if 0 < |a| < 1, it is wider.

How does adding or subtracting a value inside the squared term (x-h)^2 affect the graph? It shifts the graph horizontally: subtracting h shifts right, adding h shifts left.