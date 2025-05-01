Hyperbola A conic section with two separate curved branches opening away from each other, defined by a specific standard equation with a minus sign.

Conic Section A curve formed by the intersection of a plane and a double-napped cone, including shapes like circles, ellipses, parabolas, and hyperbolas.

Branch One of the two distinct curved parts of a hyperbola that extend infinitely and open in opposite directions.

Asymptote A straight line that a hyperbola's branch approaches but never touches, guiding the curve's direction.

Vertex A point where a branch of a hyperbola crosses the transverse axis, marking the closest approach to the center.

Transverse Axis The axis passing through the center and both vertices of a hyperbola, determining its orientation.