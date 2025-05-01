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Hyperbola A conic section with two separate curved branches opening away from each other, defined by a specific standard equation with a minus sign. Conic Section A curve formed by the intersection of a plane and a double-napped cone, including shapes like circles, ellipses, parabolas, and hyperbolas. Branch One of the two distinct curved parts of a hyperbola that extend infinitely and open in opposite directions. Asymptote A straight line that a hyperbola's branch approaches but never touches, guiding the curve's direction. Vertex A point where a branch of a hyperbola crosses the transverse axis, marking the closest approach to the center. Transverse Axis The axis passing through the center and both vertices of a hyperbola, determining its orientation. Center The midpoint between the vertices and foci of a hyperbola, serving as the reference point for its equation. Focus A fixed point used to define a hyperbola, where the constant difference of distances from any point on the curve is measured. Foci The two fixed points inside a hyperbola, used to maintain a constant difference in distances from any point on the curve. Standard Form An equation format for hyperbolas, featuring squared terms and a minus sign, indicating orientation and center. Horizontal Hyperbola A hyperbola with branches opening left and right, identified by the x-term appearing first in its standard equation. Vertical Hyperbola A hyperbola with branches opening up and down, identified by the y-term appearing first in its standard equation. Fundamental Rectangle A rectangle constructed using a and b values from the equation, whose diagonals determine the asymptotes. Diagonal A line segment connecting opposite corners of the fundamental rectangle, used to draw asymptotes. Orientation The direction in which a hyperbola opens, determined by which variable appears first in the standard form. Equation A mathematical statement representing the relationship between x and y for a hyperbola, typically involving squared terms and a minus sign. a-value The distance from the center to each vertex along the transverse axis, found under the leading squared term in the denominator. b-value The distance from the center to the rectangle's edge perpendicular to the transverse axis, found under the second squared term. Minus Sign A symbol in the standard form equation of a hyperbola, distinguishing it from an ellipse and indicating the curve's nature. Origin The point (0,0) on the coordinate plane, often serving as the center for standard hyperbola equations. Coordinate A pair of numerical values representing a point's position on the plane, used to locate the center or vertices. Graph A visual representation of a hyperbola on the coordinate plane, showing branches, asymptotes, and key features. Squared Term An expression where a variable is raised to the second power, as seen in the standard form of a hyperbola.
Hyperbolas definitions
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