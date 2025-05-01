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What is the most distinct characteristic of a hyperbola's graph? A hyperbola has two curved branches that open away from each other, either horizontally or vertically. What are asymptotes in the context of a hyperbola? Asymptotes are lines that the branches of a hyperbola approach but never touch, guiding the shape of the branches. Where do the vertices of a hyperbola lie? The vertices lie on the transverse axis, which is the axis along which the branches open. How can you distinguish between a horizontal and a vertical hyperbola using its equation? If the x² term comes first, it's a horizontal hyperbola; if the y² term comes first, it's a vertical hyperbola. What is the standard form equation for a horizontal hyperbola centered at the origin? The standard form is x²/a² - y²/b² = 1. What is the standard form equation for a vertical hyperbola centered at the origin? The standard form is y²/b² - x²/a² = 1. How do you find the values of a and b from the equation of a hyperbola? a is the square root of the denominator under the leading squared term, and b is the square root of the other denominator. What is the fundamental rectangle in graphing a hyperbola? It is a rectangle centered at the hyperbola's center, with sides of length 2a and 2b, used to help draw the asymptotes and branches. How do you graph the asymptotes of a hyperbola? Draw straight lines through the diagonals of the fundamental rectangle, extending in both directions. What is the relationship between the foci and any point on a hyperbola? For any point on the hyperbola, the absolute difference in distances to the two foci is constant. How does the equation of a hyperbola change if the center is not at the origin? The equation becomes (x-h)²/a² - (y-k)²/b² = 1 for horizontal, or (y-k)²/b² - (x-h)²/a² = 1 for vertical, where (h, k) is the center. How do you determine the center of a hyperbola from its equation? The center is at (h, k), which are the values subtracted from x and y in the squared terms. What is the purpose of the fundamental rectangle when graphing a hyperbola? It helps locate the vertices, draw the asymptotes, and guides the sketching of the branches. Where are the vertices located for a horizontal hyperbola centered at (h, k)? The vertices are at (h+a, k) and (h−a, k). What is the main difference between the equations of an ellipse and a hyperbola? A hyperbola's equation has a minus sign between the squared terms, while an ellipse's equation has a plus sign.
Hyperbolas quiz
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