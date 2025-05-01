What is the most distinct characteristic of a hyperbola's graph? A hyperbola has two curved branches that open away from each other, either horizontally or vertically.

What are asymptotes in the context of a hyperbola? Asymptotes are lines that the branches of a hyperbola approach but never touch, guiding the shape of the branches.

Where do the vertices of a hyperbola lie? The vertices lie on the transverse axis, which is the axis along which the branches open.

How can you distinguish between a horizontal and a vertical hyperbola using its equation? If the x² term comes first, it's a horizontal hyperbola; if the y² term comes first, it's a vertical hyperbola.

What is the standard form equation for a horizontal hyperbola centered at the origin? The standard form is x²/a² - y²/b² = 1.

What is the standard form equation for a vertical hyperbola centered at the origin? The standard form is y²/b² - x²/a² = 1.