Polynomial An algebraic expression with variables raised only to positive whole number exponents, possibly involving multiple terms.

Monomial A single-term algebraic expression with variables having positive whole number exponents.

Binomial An algebraic expression consisting of exactly two terms, each with variables raised to positive whole number exponents.

Trinomial An algebraic expression made up of three terms, each with variables raised to positive whole number exponents.

Term A part of an algebraic expression separated by plus or minus signs, often including a coefficient and variables.

Coefficient A numerical factor placed in front of variables in a term, which can be positive, negative, or fractional.