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Polynomial An algebraic expression with variables raised only to positive whole number exponents, possibly involving multiple terms. Monomial A single-term algebraic expression with variables having positive whole number exponents. Binomial An algebraic expression consisting of exactly two terms, each with variables raised to positive whole number exponents. Trinomial An algebraic expression made up of three terms, each with variables raised to positive whole number exponents. Term A part of an algebraic expression separated by plus or minus signs, often including a coefficient and variables. Coefficient A numerical factor placed in front of variables in a term, which can be positive, negative, or fractional. Exponent A positive whole number indicating how many times a variable is multiplied by itself in a term. Degree The sum of all exponents on variables within a term; for a polynomial, the highest degree among its terms. Constant A term in an expression with no variables, always having a degree of zero. Multivariable Polynomial An algebraic expression with more than one variable, each raised to positive whole number exponents. Algebraic Expression A mathematical phrase combining numbers, variables, and operations, which may include polynomials. Positive Whole Number A counting number greater than zero, used as exponents in polynomial terms. Fractional Exponent An exponent that is a fraction, which disqualifies an expression from being a polynomial. Negative Exponent An exponent less than zero, which prevents an expression from being classified as a polynomial. Invisible One An implied exponent of one on a variable when no exponent is written, common in polynomial terms.
Intro to Polynomials definitions
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