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What is the definition of a polynomial? A polynomial is an algebraic expression where variables have only positive whole number exponents. What type of exponents are not allowed in polynomials? Negative or fractional exponents are not allowed in polynomials. What is a monomial? A monomial is a polynomial with only one term. How are terms in a polynomial separated? Terms in a polynomial are separated by plus or minus signs. Can coefficients in polynomials be fractions or negatives? Yes, coefficients can be fractions or negatives; the restriction is only on the exponents. Is 2x^-3 a polynomial? Why or why not? No, because it has a negative exponent, which is not allowed in polynomials. What is a binomial? A binomial is a polynomial with exactly two terms. What is a trinomial? A trinomial is a polynomial with exactly three terms. Is 2x^3y^2 a polynomial, and if so, what type? Yes, it is a monomial because it has one term and all exponents are positive whole numbers. How do you determine the degree of a term with multiple variables? Add the exponents of all variables in the term to find its degree. What is the degree of the term x^2y^3? The degree is 5, since 2 + 3 = 5. How do you determine the degree of a polynomial? The degree of a polynomial is the highest degree among all its terms. What is the degree of a constant term in a polynomial? The degree of a constant term is always zero. What is the degree of the polynomial 5x + 7x^4 - x^2 + 17? The degree is 4, since the highest degree term is x^4. If a term is 18xy^2, what is its degree? Its degree is 3, since 1 (from x) plus 2 (from y) equals 3.
Intro to Polynomials quiz
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