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Intro to Polynomials quiz

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  • What is the definition of a polynomial?
    A polynomial is an algebraic expression where variables have only positive whole number exponents.
  • What type of exponents are not allowed in polynomials?
    Negative or fractional exponents are not allowed in polynomials.
  • What is a monomial?
    A monomial is a polynomial with only one term.
  • How are terms in a polynomial separated?
    Terms in a polynomial are separated by plus or minus signs.
  • Can coefficients in polynomials be fractions or negatives?
    Yes, coefficients can be fractions or negatives; the restriction is only on the exponents.
  • Is 2x^-3 a polynomial? Why or why not?
    No, because it has a negative exponent, which is not allowed in polynomials.
  • What is a binomial?
    A binomial is a polynomial with exactly two terms.
  • What is a trinomial?
    A trinomial is a polynomial with exactly three terms.
  • Is 2x^3y^2 a polynomial, and if so, what type?
    Yes, it is a monomial because it has one term and all exponents are positive whole numbers.
  • How do you determine the degree of a term with multiple variables?
    Add the exponents of all variables in the term to find its degree.
  • What is the degree of the term x^2y^3?
    The degree is 5, since 2 + 3 = 5.
  • How do you determine the degree of a polynomial?
    The degree of a polynomial is the highest degree among all its terms.
  • What is the degree of a constant term in a polynomial?
    The degree of a constant term is always zero.
  • What is the degree of the polynomial 5x + 7x^4 - x^2 + 17?
    The degree is 4, since the highest degree term is x^4.
  • If a term is 18xy^2, what is its degree?
    Its degree is 3, since 1 (from x) plus 2 (from y) equals 3.