What is the definition of a polynomial? A polynomial is an algebraic expression where variables have only positive whole number exponents.

What type of exponents are not allowed in polynomials? Negative or fractional exponents are not allowed in polynomials.

What is a monomial? A monomial is a polynomial with only one term.

How are terms in a polynomial separated? Terms in a polynomial are separated by plus or minus signs.

Can coefficients in polynomials be fractions or negatives? Yes, coefficients can be fractions or negatives; the restriction is only on the exponents.

Is 2x^-3 a polynomial? Why or why not? No, because it has a negative exponent, which is not allowed in polynomials.