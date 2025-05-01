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Intro to the Power Rules definitions

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  • Exponent
    A value indicating how many times a base is multiplied by itself, crucial for simplifying exponential expressions.
  • Base
    The number or variable repeatedly multiplied in an exponential expression, central to applying exponent rules.
  • Exponential Expression
    A mathematical form combining a base and an exponent, often manipulated using power rules.
  • Power Rule
    A method for simplifying expressions where an exponent is raised to another exponent by multiplying the exponents.
  • Product Rule
    A technique for combining exponential expressions with the same base by adding their exponents.
  • Power of a Product Rule
    A process for distributing an exponent across each factor in a product, simplifying multivariable expressions.
  • Factor
    An individual quantity within a product, each receiving the distributed exponent in the power of a product rule.
  • Polynomial
    An expression involving multiple terms, often simplified using exponent rules for efficient manipulation.
  • Coefficient
    A numerical value multiplying a variable or term, important when evaluating simplified expressions.
  • Variable
    A symbol representing an unknown value, commonly used as bases in exponential expressions.
  • Simplest Form
    The most reduced version of an expression, achieved by applying exponent rules and combining like terms.
  • Parentheses
    Grouping symbols indicating which factors an exponent applies to, essential for distributing exponents correctly.
  • Product
    The result of multiplying two or more quantities, often manipulated using the power of a product rule.
  • Repeated Multiplication
    The process underlying exponentiation, where a base is multiplied by itself several times.
  • Multivariable Expression
    An expression containing multiple variables, simplified efficiently using power rules.