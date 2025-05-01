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Exponent A value indicating how many times a base is multiplied by itself, crucial for simplifying exponential expressions. Base The number or variable repeatedly multiplied in an exponential expression, central to applying exponent rules. Exponential Expression A mathematical form combining a base and an exponent, often manipulated using power rules. Power Rule A method for simplifying expressions where an exponent is raised to another exponent by multiplying the exponents. Product Rule A technique for combining exponential expressions with the same base by adding their exponents. Power of a Product Rule A process for distributing an exponent across each factor in a product, simplifying multivariable expressions. Factor An individual quantity within a product, each receiving the distributed exponent in the power of a product rule. Polynomial An expression involving multiple terms, often simplified using exponent rules for efficient manipulation. Coefficient A numerical value multiplying a variable or term, important when evaluating simplified expressions. Variable A symbol representing an unknown value, commonly used as bases in exponential expressions. Simplest Form The most reduced version of an expression, achieved by applying exponent rules and combining like terms. Parentheses Grouping symbols indicating which factors an exponent applies to, essential for distributing exponents correctly. Product The result of multiplying two or more quantities, often manipulated using the power of a product rule. Repeated Multiplication The process underlying exponentiation, where a base is multiplied by itself several times. Multivariable Expression An expression containing multiple variables, simplified efficiently using power rules.
Intro to the Power Rules definitions
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