Exponent A value indicating how many times a base is multiplied by itself, crucial for simplifying exponential expressions.

Base The number or variable repeatedly multiplied in an exponential expression, central to applying exponent rules.

Exponential Expression A mathematical form combining a base and an exponent, often manipulated using power rules.

Power Rule A method for simplifying expressions where an exponent is raised to another exponent by multiplying the exponents.

Product Rule A technique for combining exponential expressions with the same base by adding their exponents.

Power of a Product Rule A process for distributing an exponent across each factor in a product, simplifying multivariable expressions.