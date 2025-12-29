When working with exponential expressions, understanding how to simplify powers raised to other powers is essential. If you have an expression like four cubed raised to the second power, this means you are multiplying the base, four cubed, by itself twice. Rewriting this, it becomes four cubed times four cubed. Since the base is the same (4), you can apply the product rule of exponents, which states that when multiplying exponential expressions with the same base, you add the exponents. So, \$4^3 \times 4^3 = 4^{3+3} = 4^6\(.

Alternatively, you can use the power rule for exponents, which simplifies expressions where a power is raised to another power. This rule states that you multiply the exponents: \)(4^3)^2 = 4^{3 \times 2} = 4^6\(. This method is especially useful for larger exponents, as it avoids rewriting the expression multiple times.

For example, consider the expression \)(-2^3)^5\(. Applying the power rule, multiply the exponents: \)(-2)^{3 \times 5} = (-2)^{15}\(. This is the simplified form of the expression. If you want to evaluate it, \)(-2)^{15} = -32768\(.

Another example is \)(y^8)^4\(. Using the power rule, multiply the exponents to get \)y^{8 \times 4} = y^{32}$. This shows how the power rule efficiently simplifies powers raised to powers by multiplying the exponents.

In summary, the power rule for exponents is a fundamental tool in algebra that states:

\[(a^m)^n = a^{m \times n}\]

where a is the base and m and n are exponents. This rule helps simplify complex exponential expressions quickly and accurately, reinforcing the relationship between multiplication and repeated addition in exponentiation.